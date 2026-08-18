Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Suriya’s Film Maintains Pace! (Photo Credit – Facebook/Prime Video)

Tamil superstar Suriya’s latest family drama, Vishwanath And Sons, directed by Venky Atluri, is maintaining a steady and reliable hold during its initial weekday run. Following an impressive opening weekend at the box office, the film stands at a total net collection of 72 – 73 crore in India.

With its fifth-day earnings, the film has officially surpassed the lifetime domestic collection of Suriya‘s fantasy action film Kanguva. Also starring Bobby Deol, it earned 70.39 crore to claim the spot as Suriya’s 2nd-highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era! But now, the spot is claimed by Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s film.

Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Day 5 Estimates

Despite the usual post-weekend drop, the film retained 24.1% occupancy across its 5,000 shows in India on August 18, Tuesday, day 5. The film earned in the range of 72.5 – 72.8 crore. Produced on an ambitious scale with a production budget of 130 crore, Vishwanath And Sons has already crossed the halfway mark in terms of domestic recovery.

Having achieved a 56% budget recovery within just 5 days, the film is looking at the box office to turn profitable. Suriya has seen a remarkable theatrical surge in recent years, led by his fantasy action thriller Karuppu, which stands tall as his post-COVID benchmark at 198 crore.

With Vishwanath And Sons reaching a total net collection of 72.8 crore, it has comfortably dethroned Kanguva (70.39 crore) and Retro (60.50 crore) to claim the second position on the actor’s post-pandemic list.

Check out the lifetime collection of Suriya’s post-COVID films at the box office (India Net Collection).

Karuppu: 198 crore Vishwanath And Sons: 72.5 – 72.8 crore* Kanguva: 70.39 crore Retro: 60.50 crore Etharkkum Thunindhavan: 49.1 crore

* denotes estimated numbers

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