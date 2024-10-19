Rajnikanth’s Vettaiyan started well, but it has failed to maintain the required pace. While the numbers look good considering the film’s concept and genre, when a mammoth budget comes into the picture, it’s clearly not a theatrical winner and is heading towards a failure tag at the Indian box office. In the latest development, the biggie crossed the 125-crore mark with a regular drop on day 9. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Amid the talks of the film’s underperformance, reports suggest that the Kollywood action drama was initially sanctioned for a budget much below 200 crores, but the inclusion of big names and grand scale of production pushed the final budget to a much higher level. Now, this inflated budget is proving to be a headache as the film is far from recovering the cost through its domestic theatrical run.

On the second Thursday, Vettaiyan earned 3.10 crores. Yesterday, a drop of 12.90% was seen as 2.70 crores came in on day 9. Including this, the total at the Indian box office now stands at 126.38 crores net (all languages). Today and tomorrow, a healthy jump will be witnessed, and the biggie will aim to wrap up its second weekend at around 135 crores or even more.

The total of 126.38 crores looks decent for a film that isn’t an out-and-out commercial entertainer, but the budget of Vettaiyan is too high to be neglected. While the exact number is not known, it is learned that the budget of the Rajinikanth starrer is around 300 crores. So, if we compare the cost and the collection, it has recovered 42.12% of its budget, and the remaining 57.88% of the budget is yet to be recovered.

In the long run, Vettaiyan might miss the 200-crore mark at the Indian box office, resulting in a deficit of over 100 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

