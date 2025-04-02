The Chiyaan Vikram starrer Tamil action-drama film Veera Dheera Sooran has been receiving a stellar response at the box office. On its sixth day, the film managed to tick off an important milestone. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 6th day.

Veera Dheera Sooran Box Office Collection Day 6

According to the early estimates on Sacinik, on its 6th day, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer earned 2.52 crores* when it came to its day-wise collection. The film earned 2.4 crores* in Tamil while the remaining amount came from its Telugu collection. This was a drop of around 44% since the film had amassed 4.50 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film came to 26.17 crore*.

With this, Veera Dheera Sooran has become the 4th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. The movie had earlier surpassed films like Murmur, Game Changer and Kadhalikka Neramillai to become the 5th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 and was eyeing Kudumbasthan’s lifetime collection of 23.72 crore. Now with its current India net collection of 26.17 crores, the film has toppled Manikandan starrer to become the 4th highest-grossing film of 2025.

The Chiyaan Vikram starrer has to surpass Madha Gaja Raja’s lifetime collection of 47.57 crores next to become the 3rd highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. However, it still has a long way to go for that milestone and has to witness a consistent upward graph in the collection to achieve the same. Here is a day-wise breakdown of Veera Dheera Sooran’s box office collection.

Day 1- 3.20 crores

Day 2- 3.70 crores

Day 4- 5.50 crores

Day 4- 6.75 crores

Day 5- 4.50 crores

Day 6- 2.52 crores

Total: 26.17 crores

