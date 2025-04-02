Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan has done an unthinkable job, churning out a massive gross collection of 222.04 crore worldwide at the box office in only 6 days! It is now only a step away from nailing the biggest record of the Malayalam Cinema, while it is already the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025.
Very Close To Beat Manjummel Boys!
Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s film is only 19.52 crore away from surpassing the worldwide gross collection of Manjummel Boys, the highest-grossing Malayalam film, which stands at a worldwide collection of 241.56 crore at the box office.
L2: Empuraan Worldwide Box Office
L2: Empuraan‘s worldwide box office, with an additional 19.52 crore, will turn into the highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide, nailing a historical record of becoming the biggest highest-grosser of the year in Mollywood’s history!
Trending
Check out the highest-grossing Malayalam films of each year at the Worldwide Mollywood box office from 2000 – 25:
- 2000: Narasimham: 22 crore
- 2001: Raavanaprabhu: 17 crore
- 2002: Meesa Madhavan: 15 crore
- 2003: Balettan: 14 crore
- 2004: Sethurama Iyer CBI: 16 crore
- 2005: Rajamanikyam: 17 crore
- 2006: Classmates: 18 crore
- 2007: Mayavi: 15 crore
- 2008: Twenty 20: 32 crore
- 2009: Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja: 21 crore
- 2010: Pokkiri Raja: 16.5 crore
- 2011: Christian Brothers: 28 crore
- 2012: Mayamohini: 22 crore
- 2013: Drishyam: 75 crore
- 2014: Bangalore Days: 45 crore
- 2015: Premam: 73 crore
- 2016: Pulimurugan: 152 crore
- 2017: Ramaleela: 55 crore
- 2018: Kayamkulam Kochunni: 70 crore
- 2019: Lucifer: 127.5 crore
- 2020: Anjaam Pathiraa: 47.65 crore
- 2021: Kurup: 81 crore
- 2022: Bheeshma Parvam: 85 crore
- 2023: 2018: 176 crore
- 2024: Manjummel Boys: 241.56 crore
- 2025: L2: Empuraan: 222.04 crore
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2025 here.
For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.
Must Read: Sikandar Worldwide Box Office Day 3: Salman Khan Now Needs Only 43 Crore More To Nail 3 Major Records!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News