Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan has done an unthinkable job, churning out a massive gross collection of 222.04 crore worldwide at the box office in only 6 days! It is now only a step away from nailing the biggest record of the Malayalam Cinema, while it is already the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025.

Very Close To Beat Manjummel Boys!

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s film is only 19.52 crore away from surpassing the worldwide gross collection of Manjummel Boys, the highest-grossing Malayalam film, which stands at a worldwide collection of 241.56 crore at the box office.

L2: Empuraan Worldwide Box Office

L2: Empuraan‘s worldwide box office, with an additional 19.52 crore, will turn into the highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide, nailing a historical record of becoming the biggest highest-grosser of the year in Mollywood’s history!

Check out the highest-grossing Malayalam films of each year at the Worldwide Mollywood box office from 2000 – 25:

2000: Narasimham: 22 crore

2001: Raavanaprabhu: 17 crore

2002: Meesa Madhavan: 15 crore

2003: Balettan: 14 crore

2004: Sethurama Iyer CBI: 16 crore

2005: Rajamanikyam: 17 crore

2006: Classmates: 18 crore

2007: Mayavi: 15 crore

2008: Twenty 20: 32 crore

2009: Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja: 21 crore

2010: Pokkiri Raja: 16.5 crore

2011: Christian Brothers: 28 crore

2012: Mayamohini: 22 crore

2013: Drishyam: 75 crore

2014: Bangalore Days: 45 crore

2015: Premam: 73 crore

2016: Pulimurugan: 152 crore

2017: Ramaleela: 55 crore

2018: Kayamkulam Kochunni: 70 crore

2019: Lucifer: 127.5 crore

2020: Anjaam Pathiraa: 47.65 crore

2021: Kurup: 81 crore

2022: Bheeshma Parvam: 85 crore

2023: 2018: 176 crore

2024: Manjummel Boys: 241.56 crore

2025: L2: Empuraan: 222.04 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

