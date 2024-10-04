It’s been over two decades, but the magic of Veer Zaara is still around us. In the original run, the film was a huge success, and over the years, it has witnessed multiple reruns. Still, with the latest edition of the re-release, the romantic epic has surprised everyone by amassing a solid total. In the limited number of theatres, it has managed to earn almost 3 crores at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, the Bollywood romantic epic was a big success during its theatrical run in 2004. Riding high on positive reviews and favorable word-of-mouth, it did a business of 43 crores net during its original run. Against a budget of 23 crores, it was really a good result, and the film was declared a Super Hit at the Indian box office.

After the original release, Veer Zaara arrived in theatres on multiple occasions. For those who don’t know, it grossed 2.50 crores through its re-runs between 2005 and 2023. Even in February 2023, it made decent money through a re-release by adding another 0.30 crore. Now, with a September re-release, the film has earned another 2.91 crores net.

Yes, Veer Zaara has earned 2.91 crores net in 21 days (September 13-October 3). This is a solid total, as the film had a run in limited theatres. Including this, the total collection of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer stands at 47.93 crores net at the Indian box office. If compared to a budget of 23 crores, the film is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 24.93 crores. Calculated further, it equals 108.39% returns.

Breakdown of Veer Zaara’s latest re-release collection:

Week 1- 1.55 crores

Week 2- 93 lakh

Week 3- 43 lakh

Total- 2.91 crores

Original run + reruns- 47.93 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

