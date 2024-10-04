Prasad Oak and Kshitish Date’s Dharmaveer 2 has ended its opening week, and it has managed to earn hefty numbers. Even before completing its first week, the film emerged as a successful affair at the Indian box office, and now, it is just a few lakhs away from becoming the third highest-grossing Marathi film of 2024. However, there was an alarming sign on day 7, as a big drop was witnessed. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

It’s been a good phase for the Marathi film industry, as two big films have turned out to be successful. After Navra Maza Navsacha 2, the Dharmaveer sequel managed to grab the attention. Despite competition from Devara, the audience in Maharashtra has backed both the Marathi sequels. Talking specifically about the Dharmaveer sequel, it crossed the 12 crore mark in the first 7 days.

Dharmaveer 2 did well on Gandhi Jayanti by earning 1.44 crores. However, yesterday, it witnessed a brutal drop of 66.66% and came to as low as 0.48 crore (estimates) on day 7. As compared to Monday’s 1.35 crores, it’s a fall of 64.44%. As there’s hype on the ground level, the film was expected to stay close to the 1 crore mark, but this fall has been alarming.

Including the day 7 estimates, Dharmaveer 2 stands at 12.31 crores net at the Indian box office. With this, the film is just 15 lakh away from surpassing Mahesh Manjrekar’s Juna Furniture (12.45 crores) and becoming the third highest-grossing Marathi film of 2024. This feat will be accomplished by today.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Dharmaveer 2:

Day 1- 1.92 crores

Day 2- 2.53 crores

Day 3- 3.47 crores

Day 4- 1.35 crores

Day 5- 1.12 crores

Day 6- 1.44 crores

Day 7- 0.48 crore

Total- 12.31 crores

Directed by Pravin Tarde, the film was released on September 27.

