Vakeel Saab Box Office Day 4: Pawan Kalyan’s latest release is continuing its impressive run at the box office. Released on Friday, April 9, the film marked Kalyan’s comeback to the silver screen after almost three years. The film had a thunderous opening day at the box office despite the pandemic scare and restrictions in place.

On its opening day, the film had collected a nett of 38 crores. The film saw an expected in its weekend collection with an earning of 16.50 crores on day 2 (Saturday) and 17 crores on day 3 (Sunday). Scroll down and check out how much the film made on day 4 i.e. first Monday.

The collections of Vakeel Saab on Monday witnessed a drop which is understood. As per trade estimates, the film has made 6.50 to 7.50 crores on the day from its Telugu region, taking its total to 78 to 79 crores. And this is a respectable amount, especially given the state’s political scenarios and the lockdown/restrictions in place because of COVID-19.

In other news, the film’s three-day collection has surpassed the 3-day collection of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master. While the Thalapathy Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi starrer collected 69 crores, Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab amassed 71.50 crores.

A Venu Sriram directorial, Vakeel Saan features an ensemble cast including Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Shruti Haasan and Vennela Kishore. The film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under their banners, Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects. The film sees Pawan Kalyan reprising Amitabh Bachchan role as an unapologetic lawyer from the Hindi film PINK. The film revolves around s*xual abuse against women and how society reacts to it.

