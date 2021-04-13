A while ago, Prabhas shared the new poster of Radhe Shyam and now the markers of RRR have shared a new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

Today, on the occasion of Ugadi, the makers decided to unveil the new poster and fans are desperately waiting for the film to release soon.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, the makers of RRR captioned it, “Here’s wishing you all a prosperous year ahead… 🤗”. It features Ram Charan and Jr NTR are lifted on several hands and is surrounded by the crowd cheering for them.

RRR is one of the most anticipated films of this year and fans have been waiting for it for quite some time now. Every time the makers unveil a new poster, it becomes the talk of the town.

The magnum opus also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, the latest buzz on RRR was when SS Rajamouli made Jr NTR shoot the underwater sequence thrice. According to reports in Tollywood.net, Rajamouli made NTR shoot for this underwater action sequence thrice as he was not satisfied with the result every time. A source close to the film revealed that this sequence is one of the major highlights of RRR hence the filmmaker was very particular about it.

We wonder how difficult it must have been for Jr NTR. Despite all this, the actor believed in SS Rajamouli’s vision and, without any complaint, went on to shoot the scene thrice.

The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. The much-awaited big-ticket movie RRR will be hitting the screens on October 13, 2021.

What are your thoughts on the new RRR poster featuring Jr NTR & Ram Charan? Tell us in the comments below.

