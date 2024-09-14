Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Day 1 Ticket Sales: 60% Higher Than The Buckingham Murders, 9 Times Than Veer-Zara Re-Release!

It has been a phenomenal year for horror films at the box office, and Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad, with its re-release, is ready to turn its fate at the box office. The ticket sales for day 1 prove that Rahi Anil Barve’s film might be another surprise hit of this year since it is trending better than Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fresh release, The Buckingham Murders!

Tumbbad Re-Release Day 1 Ticket Sales

On the first day, the horror film sold around 45K tickets, which is a phenomenal number considering it is the fourth-highest ticket sales for the films currently running in the theaters. Tumbbad’s ticket sales for September 13 were behind The GOAT, ARM, and Stree 2.

Beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Veer Zara

In a surprising turn of events, Tumbbad’s re-release has clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Veer Zara‘s re-release, but the horror film is trending 9 times better than Veer Zara. While the Yash Chopra romantic drama registered 5.75K ticket sales (which is currently considered a glitch) on September 13, day 1 of re-release, Tumbbad fared 9 times better with 45K ticket sales.

60% Higher Than The Buckingham Murders!

The horror film’s re-release has performed better on the ticket window than Kareena Kapoor Khan’s newly released The Buckingham Murders. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, Bebo’s fierce avatar could register ticket sales of 28K on day 1. In total, the film has hit 34.42K ticket sales, while Tumbbad registered 60% higher ticket sales in total!

Tumbbad Total Ticket Sales

The total ticket sales for the re-release have hit 79.19K, with 34.19K coming from the advance booking. The film is expected to enter the profit zone in the first day itself recovering its entire budget, that was missed in the initial release in 2018.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office Day 30 Ticket Sales: Hits 10 Million Total, Massive 126% Higher Than Kalki 2898 AD On 5th Friday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News