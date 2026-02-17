There were considerable expectations from Valentine’s Day 20266 release, Tu Yaa Main. Marking the second outing of starkid Shanaya Kapoor, Bejoy Nambiar’s directorial is facing stiff competition from O’Romeo. It is still 2.07 crore away from surpassing Adarsh Gourav’s last theatrical flop. Scroll below for the day 4 report!

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 4

The response has been lukewarm, as the romantic thriller is struggling to drive footfalls despite massive industry support. According to Sacnilk, Tu Yaa Main brought in 40 lakh on day 4, witnessing a 33% drop from the opening day of 60 lakh. There’s competition from O’Romeo, Border 2, and other releases, but Bejoy Nambiar‘s film has been underwhelming since its opening day.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office has come to 3.25 crore net. Including GST, the gross total comes to 3.83 crore.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Day 1: 60 lakh

Day 2: 1.45 crore

Day 3: 80 lakh

Day 4: 40 lakh

Total: 3.25 crore

Tu Yaa Main vs Adarsh Gourav’s last theatrical release

Adarsh Gourav was last seen in Excel Entertainment’s Superboys Of Malegaon in 2025. Reema Kagti’s directorial was unfortunately a box office flop with a domestic lifetime of only 5.32 crore. The target is easy, but Valentine’s Day 2026 release will need some time to cross that mark. It still needs 2.07 crore more in the kitty and the daily collection have already dropped below 50 lakh.

Mind you, starting Friday, it will also face competition from Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s Do Deewane Seher Mein. The journey is set to get more challenging!

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Day 4 Summary

India net: 3.25 crore

India gross: 3.83 crore

