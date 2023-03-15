After collecting 6.05 crores on Monday, collections of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar were actually quite stable on Tuesday with 6.02 crores coming in, which is practically negligible drop. Had it been a 10% fall then also the collections would have been considered as quite stable. Even 15% drop on Tuesday wouldn’t have surprised many since initial hiccups are sometimes seen for big films before they stabilize. However, the fact that the drop is so marginal is good news indeed for the Luv Ranjan film since it has pretty much compensated for a little more than expected drop on Monday.

The collections show that the film has been accepted well by the target audience and hence at least in the big cities it is drawing crowds, which is good news indeed for all involved. A romcom genre had its own limitations even before the pandemic and there hasn’t been a single 200 Crore club film there (unlike all other genres like action, drama, family movie or thriller). In fact the only big ones are Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (again with Ranbir Kapoor in lead) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (both of which were in a league of their own).

This is what makes this Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer a good proposition since the genre is doing well at least in pockets in the times when such movies have entirely moved to the OTT space and not many filmmakers are even attempting more such films. The film has collected 82.31 crores so far and now will comfortably cross the 90 crores mark before the extended first week is through.

