Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): After hitting the screens on the occasion of Holi, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has been keeping low at the box office. While the working days could be the reason, the film is expected to do better on the weekend. Helmed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles along with Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. The rom-com is touted to be an expensive film for Luv Ranjan.

Ever since the film was announced, all eyes were on Luv Ranjan’s next after the success of his last film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety starring Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. For those who don’t know, known to be the lucky mascots for the director, the actor duo is also seen in cameo appearances in TJMM. Let’s check out how well the film has done on the 4th day of its release.

As per the early trends flowing in, the film has witnessed a jump on its first Saturday. According to the latest media reports, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has collected 14-16 crore* on Day 4. Considering it is the weekend, it is likely to cross the 16 crore mark, depending on the evening show.

Till now, TJMM has made a total collection of 36.59 crore within the first three days of its release. With the latest numbers, the film’s total collection now stands at 50.59-52.59 crore*.

Well, it is being said that a film releasing mid-week is like a double-edged. While only a few manage to drag audiences to the theatres, others boom at the box office and how!

Speaking of its day-wise collections, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opened to 15.73 crore, earning 10.34 crore on Day 2. The RK and Shraddha starer then collected 10.52 on Day 3.

If Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar manages to earn around 14-16 crore and above, it will eventually cross its opening day collections, which is a good sign! Don’t you think so?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

