Tron: Ares is on its way to crossing the $150 million mark at the worldwide box office. The film is closing in on the global total in a critically acclaimed Steven Spielberg-helmed film, which is counted among his lowest-grossing films. The movie features Eric Bana and Daniel Craig in key roles. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Jared Leto’s film is a commercial failure and a critical disappointment. It is the third installment in the franchise and has already become the second-highest-grossing movie. The film has a massive budget, which is reflected in its visuals and graphics, but that is not enough to save the film at the box office. Instead, its huge budget, owing to the heavy VFX, is one of the reasons it is losing at the box office.

Tron: Ares at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Tron: Ares managed to stay in the top five in domestic box office earnings this weekend. It collected $4.9 million on its three-day third weekend at the North American box office. However, it lost 1060 screens in North America, declining by 55.9% from its second weekend. Therefore, the domestic total has hit $63.36 million cume.

According to Variety’s report, Disney’s tentpole movie collected $6.3 million from the 52 overseas markets in its third weekend. The film’s international cume has hit the $60 million mark, bringing the global collection to $123.36 million. It is now chasing the $150 million milestone globally.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $63.4 million

International – $60.0 million

Worldwide – $123.4 million

On track to beat the global haul of Steven Spielberg’s Munich

Steven Spielberg’s Munich is an underrated movie by the filmmaker. Despite being considered one of the best films of the 21st Century, it had an underwhelming run at the box office. The film won multiple Oscar nominations and collected $130.98 million. It features an exciting cast comprising Eric Bana and Daniel Craig in the leading roles. It is also among the lowest-grossing films of the director who has given blockbusters like Jaws and Jurassic Park.

Jared Leto’s Tron: Ares is less than $10 million away from surpassing Munich’s global haul. Munich was not a box office flop, and this milestone could boost Disney‘s confidence amid its disappointing box office run. Again, it is not much at this point, but the film needs these milestones to keep going.

What is Tron: Ares about?

Tron: Ares picks up the legacy of the cult sci-fi franchise as a new program emerges from the digital world into the real one, blurring the lines between man and machine. Led by Jared Leto, the film promises a visually stunning battle for connection, identity, and control in a world where technology takes form. Tron: Ares was released on October 10.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

