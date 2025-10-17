Despite earning a modest 52% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the sci-fi action film Tron: Ares has secured a spot among the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2025, as per Box Office Mojo, a feat that even Dwayne Johnson’s well-received sports drama The Smashing Machine has struggled to achieve.

Advertisement

However, with a massive estimated production budget of $180 million, breaking even at the box office for the Jared Leto-starrer looks difficult at this point. With a current global haul of $68.6 million, the film would need to earn around $450 million to break even, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. This implies it needs around $382 million more to reach this milestone.

That said, after overtaking Al Pacino’s iconic crime drama Scarface, the third entry in the Tron film franchise has already outgrossed several popular 2025 releases, including The Long Walk, Black Bag, Nobody 2, and The Phoenician Scheme. Moreover, it’s also ahead of the popular slasher sequel I Know What You Did Last Summer in worldwide earnings. And now, it is inching closer to surpassing Osgood Perkins’ critically acclaimed 2025 comedy horror movie The Monkey. Read on to find out how much more Tron: Ares needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

Tron: Ares vs. The Monkey – Box Office Comparison

Here is a comparison of the two films at the global box office.

Tron: Ares – Box Office Summary

North America: $41.9 million

International: $26.7 million

Worldwide: $68.6 million

The Monkey – Box Office Summary

North America: $39.7 million

International: $29.1 million

Worldwide: $68.8 million

As you can see, Tron: Ares currently trails The Monkey by around $200K in worldwide earnings. At its present trajectory, the sci-fi film is expected to surpass Osgood Perkins’ horror flick within the next few days. Depending on when you’re reading this, it may have already done so.

More About Tron: Ares

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the third installment in the Tron film series is set fifteen years after Tron: Legacy. The plot follows a highly advanced Program named Ares, which is brought from the digital world into the real world for a dangerous mission. It features Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, and Jodie Turner-Smith, among others.

Tron: Ares – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: One Battle After Another Box Office: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Actioner On Track To Outgross An Underrated Horror Film By Scott Derrickson

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News