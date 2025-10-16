Tron: Ares, the third entry in the Tron film franchise, hit the big screen on October 10, 2025. The sci-fi actioner received a mixed critical response, earning a modest 53% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience rating is significantly higher, though at 86%. However, it appears that the film’s mixed reviews didn’t exactly help its box office performance during the opening weekend.

With a current worldwide total of $66.8 million, the Jared Leto starrer has found a spot among the top 50 highest-grossing titles of 2025 (per Box Office Mojo). But with a massive $180 million production budget (per The Numbers), it seems the film will struggle to turn a profit at the box office.

On the brighter side, Tron: Ares has overtaken several 2025 titles, including I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Long Walk, Black Bag, and Nobody 2. Notably, it has also overtaken the lifetime earnings of an iconic crime drama starring the legendary actor Al Pacino. We’re talking about the 1983 film, Scarface. Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office.

Tron: Ares vs. Scarface – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here is a comparison of the two films at the global box office.

Tron: Ares – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $40.1 million

International: $26.7 million

Worldwide: $66.8 million

Scarface – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $46 million

International: $20.4 million

Worldwide: $66.4 million

As the above figures indicate, Tron: Ares has already surpassed the global earnings of Al Pacino’s Scarface by a narrow margin, a gap that is likely to widen in the coming weeks. How far the sci-fi film will go from here remains to be seen.

How Far Is Tron: Ares From Its Predecessors?

The first Tron movie debuted in 1982, followed by its 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy. Here’s a look at how the films performed at the box office according to Box Office Mojo and how Tron: Ares compares:

Tron (1982): $33 million Tron: Legacy (2010): $400.1 million

As you can see, Tron: Ares has already surpassed the 1982 film, but it currently trails the 2010 installment by roughly $333 million. Given its current momentum, outgrossing Tron: Legacy appears unlikely for the third film.

What Is Tron: Ares About?

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the third installment in the Tron film series is set fifteen years after the events of Tron: Legacy. The plot follows a highly advanced Program named Ares, which is brought from the digital world into the real world for a dangerous mission. It features Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, and Jodie Turner-Smith, among others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

