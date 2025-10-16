With a current worldwide tally of $474.3 million (per Box Office Mojo), The Conjuring: Last Rites is not only the highest-grossing horror movie of 2025 but also holds the distinction of being the second-highest-grossing horror film of all time (per The Numbers). After surpassing the lifetime earnings of The Exorcist (1973) and It: Chapter Two (2019), it now trails only Andy Muschietti’s 2017 supernatural horror blockbuster, It.

However, outgrossing its $702.8 million haul appears to be out of reach for the latest Conjuring installment. Recently, Last Rites entered the top 300 highest-grossing films of all time and has already outperformed several popular hits, including Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), The Hangover (2009), and The Matrix (1999).

As it continues its theatrical run, Last Rites is now just inches away from surpassing the lifetime earnings of the beloved 2005 musical fantasy led by Johnny Depp – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Here’s how much The Conjuring: Last Rites needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here’s how the two films currently stand at the worldwide box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $173.4 million

International: $300.9 million

Worldwide: $474.3 million

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $206.5 million

International: $268.5 million

Worldwide: $475 million

As of now, Last Rites trails the Johnny Depp-led fantasy by around $700K in global earnings. Given its steady performance, the Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson-led horror blockbuster is expected to surpass it within the next few days.

The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Next Box Office Target

Before surpassing Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Conjuring: Last Rites faces its next hurdle. With global earnings of $474.6 million, Dwayne Johnson’s 2015 action thriller San Andreas currently stands at just under $300K ahead of the horror hit. At its present pace, it’s only a matter of time before Last Rites overtakes it, and depending on when you’re reading this, it might have already done so.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Story & Cast

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

