With a current worldwide total of $137.5 million, Tron: Ares, the third installment in the Tron franchise, now ranks among the top 30 highest-grossing films of 2025 (per Box Office Mojo). However, since the Jared Leto–starrer sci-fi actioner was made on an estimated budget of $180 million (per The Numbers), it needed to earn around $450 million globally to break even, a target that now seems virtually impossible to achieve during its ongoing theatrical run.

Among 2025 releases, Tron: Ares has already outgrossed the explosive John Wick spin-off Ballerina, Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi dark comedy Mickey 17, and Smurfs. And now, the film looks on track to surpass last year’s 86%-rated psychological horror sequel Smile 2, a follow-up to the 2022 critically acclaimed horror hit Smile.

Let’s take a look at how much more Tron: Ares needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

Tron: Ares vs. Smile 2 – Box Office Comparison

According to the latest figures from Box Office Mojo, here’s how the two films currently stand at the global box office:

Tron: Ares – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $71.3 million

International: $66.2 million

Worldwide: $137.5 million

Smile 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $69 million

International: $69.1 million

Worldwide: $138.1 million

Based on the above figures, the latest Tron entry is behind the hit horror sequel Smile 2 by roughly $600K in worldwide earnings. At its current pace, the sci-fi action movie is expected to outgross it within the next few days.

Tron: Ares – Next 2025 Target

As of now, among 2025 releases, Tron: Ares is trailing just behind the star-studded rom-com Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy ($140.4 million), the fourth installment in the Bridget Jones film series, by a margin of just under $3 million globally. If it gains enough momentum, the sci-fi film could outgross it in the coming days. The final box office verdict should be clear soon.

What Is Tron: Ares About?

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the third installment in the Tron film series is set fifteen years after Tron: Legacy. The plot follows a highly advanced Program named Ares, which is brought from the digital world into the real world for a dangerous mission. It features Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, and Jodie Turner-Smith, among others.

