Transformers One Box Office North America: Ends First week In 2nd Place Behind Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Paramount’s Transformers One finished its first week in theaters in second place after grossing just under $30 million. After an average start at the box office, the animation film is expected to ease into the second weekend with a $59 per cent drop from opening weekend collections.

Transformers One opened in theaters on September 20 and took in $24.6 million in its first weekend. The film trailed behind old entry Beetlejuice, which maintained its top spot with over $25 million third-week haul.

Following the average start at the box office, Transformers One finished its first week with a $29.8 million domestic haul, including $838K in Thursday earnings. Meanwhile, overseas, the film earned $14 million, for a worldwide total of $43.8 million.

Transformers One finished its first week in second place behind Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which earned $33.2 Million in its third week.

Transformers One is also expected to witness a 59 per cent drop from the opening weekend earnings in its second weekend. The animation film will likely rake in $10 million between September 27 and 29.

Despite great reviews, Transformers One is struggling at the box office

The Chris Hemsworth-voiced film, with a reported budget of $75 million, is struggling to resonate with the audience despite being the second-highest-rated movie in the franchise. Transformers One has an A CinemaScore and an 89 per cent critic score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, the new entry, The Wild Robot, is expected to crush the competition on its debut weekend. The Universal animation film took in $2 million in previews. It is also expected to earn over $11.5 million on opening day and will end the debut weekend with a $35 million take.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Koimoi has not independently verified them.

