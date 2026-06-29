Toy Story 5 Worldwide Box Office: Crosses $550M(Photo Credit –YouTube)



Toy Story 5 dominates the box office charts even in its second weekend, be it in North America or overseas. The film has crossed the half-billion milestone at the worldwide box office. Toy Story’s latest installment has yet to open in two more locations internationally. Scroll below for the numbers.

Edges closer to crossing the $300 million milestone at the North American box office

The animation recorded the biggest second weekend in the franchise. It collected a solid $70 million on its second three-day weekend at the domestic box office, down just 56.2% from its opening weekend. It is also the 7th-biggest second weekend of all time for animated films. Supergirl’s poor performance will benefit the Pixar movie. The domestic gross hits $297.2 million, and today it is crossing the $300 million milestone.

Crosses $550 million at the worldwide box office

Toy Story 5 collected a solid $89.1 million at the overseas box office in its second weekend. The movie dropped by 40.8% from its opening weekend, and with that, the international cume has hit $287.8 million. It generated this sum across 48 markets. Allied to the domestic total of $297.2 million, the worldwide collection is $585 million. Before the third weekend, it will cross the $600 million milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $297.2 million

International – $287.8 million

Worldwide – $585.0 million

More about the movie

It will soon surpass The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Project Hail Mary to become 2026’s 3rd-highest-grossing film worldwide. The movie is tracking to earn between $1.05 billion and $1.2 billion in its worldwide run. The Pixar animation was made on a $275 million budget and is on track to break even soon. Since Minions & Monsters is also releasing this week, Toy Story 5’s ultimate gross depends on how it performs in the coming weeks.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Backrooms North America Box Office: Kane Parsons’ R-Rated Flick Becomes The All-Time 9th Highest-Grossing Horror Movie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News