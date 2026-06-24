Toy Story 5 North America Box Office (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Posts Biggest Monday of 2026 (North America)

Toy Story 5 was released in theaters on June 19, 2026, and earned a massive $159.7 million during its opening weekend across 4,425 North American locations. In doing that, it scored the franchise’s biggest opening ever, beating Toy Story 4’s $120.9 million domestic debut, according to Box Office Mojo. On Monday (June 22), the adventure comedy-drama added another $17.3 million in North America, just a 57.6% drop from Sunday (Father’s Day). In the process, the animated juggernaut recorded the biggest Monday of 2026 at the domestic box office.

Now, let’s take a look at the top ten biggest Mondays ever at the domestic box office for animated films, according to data from box office analyst Luiz Fernando.

#ToyStory5 is here to stay, scoring the BIGGEST MON of 2026 at US #BoxOffice, after grossing STRONG 17.3M on first MON, just a -57.6% drop from #FathersDay-boosted SUN (beating #TheSuperMarioGalaxyMovie’s 16.8M, -47.9%)



#7 BIGGEST MON of ALL TIME For animations (Top below)… pic.twitter.com/TYmf8uWxfa — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) June 23, 2026

Top 10 Biggest Mondays Ever For Animated Films (North America)

Incredibles 2: $23.6 million Shrek 2: $23.4 million Inside Out 2: $22.4 million The Super Mario Bros. Movie: $20.1 million Sing: $19.7 million Finding Dory: $19.6 million Toy Story 5: $17.3 million The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: $16.8 million Minions: The Rise of Gru: $16.1 million Toy Story 3: $15.6 million

Based on the above figures, Toy Story 5 has delivered the seventh-biggest Monday of all time at the domestic box office, outperforming The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s $16.8 million first Monday collection. With that in mind, let’s find out how much more the fifth Toy Story installment needs to earn in North America to surpass The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s domestic total and become the highest-grossing movie of 2026.

Toy Story 5 – Box Office Summary

North America: $177 million

$177 million International: $152 million

$152 million Worldwide: $329 million

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Box Office Summary

North America: $429.7 million

$429.7 million International: $577.5 million

$577.5 million Worldwide: $1.007 billion

What The Above Numbers Indicate

The above numbers suggest that Toy Story 5 still needs to earn over $252.7 million more to surpass the domestic total of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the current highest-grossing release of 2026 in North America.

Given its current momentum, Toy Story 5 is expected to cross the $200 million mark in North America within a couple of days. Moreover, it is also tracking to reach the $300 million figure at the domestic box office by the end of the June 26-28 weekend.

If Toy Story 5 maintains strong momentum with minimal weekend drops over the next 4-5 weeks, Pixar’s latest film appears to be in a good position to close the gap and become the top-grossing title of 2026 at the North American box office. Having said that, the final box office outcome will become clear in the coming weeks as it continues its theatrical run.

Toy Story 5 – Plot & Cast

Directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris, Toy Story 5 is about how Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang face a new challenge as Bonnie becomes attached to a tablet named Lilypad. When technology threatens to disrupt traditional playtime, the toys must prove their relevance. The voice cast includes Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, alongside Greta Lee as Lilypad.

Toy Story 5 Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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