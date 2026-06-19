Toy Story 5 has been released widely, and ahead of the opening-day gross, Thursday preview estimates are already making news. The movie is on track to score the biggest preview of the year at the North American box office. It is heading towards one of the biggest debuts of the year, and it will also be a big one in the franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is one of the most anticipated summer releases of this year. The franchise is more than three decades old, with the first film released in 1995. The last movie in this series was released in 2019, and it holds the franchise’s best scores. It is the highest-grossing in the franchise, domestically, worldwide, and on opening weekend. But the buzz is positive, and it is widely projected that the 5th installment will outshine the previous movies at the box office. After that, it depends on its repeat value and word of mouth.

How much is Toy Story 5 tracking to earn from the previews at the domestic box office?

Deadline has shared an exclusive update on how much the film could earn from the previews at the North American box office. According to the report, it is on track to earn around $13 million to $14 million from previews alone at the domestic box office. If it lands within this range or anything above the $12.6 million mark, it would record the biggest preview of the year, beating Michael.

For the unversed, Michael collected $12.6 million from the previews, registering this year’s biggest preview to date. Project Hail Mary and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu collected $12 million, slightly below Michael. Meanwhile, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which had the highest debut weekend of 2026 with $131.7 million, did not have previews.

Opening weekend update

The Pixar movie is tracking to earn more than $140 million across 4,425 locations in North America on its opening weekend. It still thus beat The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has 2026’s biggest debut. Globally, Toy Story 5 is tracking to earn around $275 million on its debut weekend.

The film follows Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the gang as they face an unexpected challenge when electronic devices enter their world, threatening to redefine playtime forever. Toy Story 5 has been released on June 19.

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