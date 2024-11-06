As superstar Brad Pitt‘s career draws close, look at his top five action films that dominated the box office and kick-started his career. Pitt’s action-packed roles, ranging from thrilling epic heists to post-apocalyptic pandemonium, have dominated the box office and demonstrated his talent for captivating performances.

Whether Pitt is fighting zombies, pulling off stylish heists, or brandishing a sword in ancient wars, his action movies have shaped his career and gripped us. Now fast-forward to these box office successes that catapulted Brad Pitt into the realm of action stars.

World War Z – $540 million

Is Brad Pitt battling zombies? It’s fantastic, as expected. Pitt’s highest-grossing film was World War Z (2013), which grossed $540M worldwide. In this spectacular apocalyptic journey, Pitt plays Gerry Lane, a former U.N. investigator resurrected to stop a global zombie pandemic. And, let’s be honest—Pitt kills it (pun intended).

He’s got that perfect mix of calm under pressure and sheer badassery, chopping off zombie-infected hands and jetting across the globe like it’s no big deal. Critics like Variety’s Owen Gleiberman couldn’t get enough of how Pitt “energizes the movie,” turning what could’ve been just another zombie flick into something special.

Even with a famously troubled production, the final act—rewritten and reshot—became a tense, Hitchcock-style thriller. Pitt also produced the film and brought all the suspense you could ask for. World War Z proves that even though action isn’t his usual playground, Pitt knows how to dominate.

Troy – $497 million

Brad Pitt was at his most iconic in Troy (2004). He was thrust into the heart of ancient Greece in this $497 million box office hit, where he played Achilles, slicing through armies and bringing the Iliad to life in true Hollywood fashion. Although the original account was somewhat altered, let’s face it—nobody was there to ensure historical authenticity.

Pitt faced off against Eric Bana’s Hector, supported by an incredible ensemble that included Sean Bean, Orlando Bloom, and Diane Kruger. Pitt’s golden-haired Achilles choked everyone; the drama was intense, and the fights were enormous.

Detractors? Well, they had their complaints. Nevertheless, viewers went crazy over Troy, making it the epic of choice for those yearning for swords, sandals, and vintage Brad Pitt action. It continues to be one of the biggest films of its era twenty years later, demonstrating that legends—and Brad Pitt—are always in style.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith – $478 million

Literally, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) was an absolute blast. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ramped up the heat as married assassins for competing agencies. And that chemistry? It was that good. The picture created Hollywood’s most talked-about power couple and grossed $478 million.

Pitt plays John Smith, a boring suburban spouse who turns out to be a hitman. Is Jolie Jane? Equally dangerous. Things go wild when they realize they’re each other’s following targets. Beneath all the gunshots and explosives, though, is a witty, action-packed portrayal of a marriage in dire need of couples counseling.

Pitt was at the peak of his game by 2005, and the press followed him everywhere. Is his love affair with Jolie off-screen? It’s just the icing on the cake—the film perfectly balanced intense action sequences, belly-laugh-inducing scenes, and sultry chemistry.

A 2024 Amazon revival starring Maya Erskine and Donald Glover offered a novel narrative interpretation. Let’s be honest, though: Pitt and Jolie’s version? Untouchable yet.

Ocean’s Eleven – $451 million

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) is a sophisticated love letter disguised as a scam job, not just a slick heist movie. To win back his ex-girlfriend Julia Roberts, George Clooney’s character, Danny Ocean, gathers eleven people and visits three casinos in Las Vegas. The best thing is that Danny and his criminal accomplice Rusty Ryan, played by Brad Pitt, are having a great time while pulling off the biggest score. It’s not just about the heist, though.

Pitt’s Rusty is the picture of carefree, relaxed, merrily bucking tradition and pulling off one of the smoothest capers in movie history. He exudes a carefree attitude as though he’s simply hanging out with buddies, with the exciting bonus of robbing casinos. The film’s sharp writing, deft acting, and stellar ensemble—which stars Don Cheadle and Matt Damon—enchant it.

The movie Ocean’s Eleven became a classic because of its renowned last act, in which they heist three casinos simultaneously. Ocean’s Twelve (2004), Ocean’s Thirteen (2007), and even an all-female spin-off, Ocean’s 8 (2018), were all born out of its success.

Ocean’s Twelve – $363 million

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) tried to top its blockbuster predecessor but ended up tangled in its ambition. Steven Soderbergh returned the original crew and added Catherine Zeta-Jones as a charming new twist to Brad Pitt’s love life. Enter Vincent Cassel as the Night Fox, a rival thief challenging George Clooney’s Danny Ocean for the world’s best heist artist title.

Instead of replicating the sleek formula of Ocean’s Eleven, this sequel relocates the gang to Europe for a couple of high-stakes heists. They’ve got just two weeks to repay the money they swiped from Terry Benedict or face serious consequences. The exotic locales—Amsterdam, Rome, and Lake Como—give the film a glamorous backdrop, but the plot feels less polished this time.

The movie’s busy narrative and multiple heists make it feel more chaotic than the original’s tight, thrilling pace. Ocean’s Twelve still has star power and pleasure, but its expansive plot and less logical heist structure don’t equal the original film’s sleekness. It’s a sleek caper but not as rewarding as the original.

