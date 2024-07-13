Mr. & Mrs Smith, the 2005 film, introduced the infamous Hollywood super-couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. While their affair was short-lived, the duo dubbed Brangelina was cemented in pop culture history as a famous celebrity couple who continue to dominate headlines across the globe. It’s been long rumored that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who met while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith, began their torrid affair while filming the movie.

Brad Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston when he allegedly hooked up with Jolie while they were playing husband and wife in the spy film. So it wouldn’t be a stretch to say one of the greatest couples in celebrity history would have never existed without the movie.

Fans would find it surprising to discover that the pair could not have starred in the movie together. The former A-list couple met and fell in love in the movie and reportedly almost weren’t paired up in the roles.

Per multiple reports, several other stars, including Johnny Depp and Will Smith, were considered for the roles of Jane and John Smith before Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were finally cast in the film that grossed $486 Million worldwide.

Brad Pitt’s famous Ex, Gwyneth Paltrow, was also considered to play Jane Smith before the role went to Angelina Jolie. The director, Doug Liman, said, “I had been interested in “Because they’re really exes. Think of the spectacle of that. Fireworks could really fly in that situation.”

However, Liman changed his mind after a producer pointed out, “That’s a great idea. But Brad is a human being. Even if he was game for it, it’s wrong for us to put him in a situation where he’s going to have to relive the demons of a relationship.”

Nicole Kidman also came close to playing Jane Smith before she dropped out of the film.

Here’s a list of stars who could have landed Brad Pitt’s role in the film.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp was already a movie star of critical acclaim in 2005. He’d been landing major roles since the ’80s and brought Captain Jack Sparrow to life in the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie in 2003.

During a 2005 interview, Mr & Mrs Smith director Doug Liman confirmed that Johnny Depp was in the running to play John Smith. Depp was a movie star who had gained mainstream fame after starring in the Sleepy Hollow and Pirates of the Caribbean franchises.

Will Smith

The Box office king was reportedly in the running for John Smith’s role. According to the New York Post, Will Smith was approached when filmmakers were unsure if Pitt would sign on to do the movie. Brad Pitt was reluctant to sign after Nicole Kidman dropped out of the film. However, after Angelina Jolie signed on, Pitt agreed to take the role.

