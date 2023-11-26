Following the phenomenal success of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai,’ fans anxiously anticipated the release of the third installment in the franchise starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. True to expectations, ‘Tiger 3’ emerged as one of the grandest Diwali releases to date. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also features Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role.

Receiving an enthusiastic response from audiences, the espionage thriller made a record-breaking opening, establishing itself as Salman Khan’s highest-grossing opener. Despite the initial strong response, the film experienced a notable decline in its first week and has maintained a gradual pace since.

The spy thriller has amassed a box office revenue of 259.83 crore. Based on early trends, Tiger 3 has added an additional 6.50-7 crores to its box office collection on the fifteenth day. While the weekend ideally should have seen higher figures, the film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is maintaining a decent earning trajectory given its current pace.

The overall collections are anticipated to fall within the range of 266.33-266.83 crores. The current objective is set to reach the 275 crore mark, a target that Tiger 3 is projected to surpass by Monday. Initially anticipated to achieve this milestone by the weekend’s conclusion, the film’s performance suggests it may attain the goal on Monday. Any additional earnings beyond this point will be regarded as a bonus.

About Tiger 3

In addition to Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, ‘Tiger 3’ features notable performances from Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, Riddhi Dogra, and others in significant roles. Making a special appearance, Shah Rukh Khan appears as Pathaan, sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan, who reprises the character of Kabir from “War.”

This action-thriller serves as the fifth installment in the YRF spy universe, following the successes of “Ek Tha Tiger,” “Tiger Zinda Hai,” “War,” and “Pathaan.” However, “Tiger 3” may deviate from the streak of blockbusters, potentially presenting itself as an average performer at the box office.

The film premiered on November 12, 2023, coinciding with the occasion of Laxmi Poojan, and is accessible in IMAX, 2DX, and various premium formats.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

