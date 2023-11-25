Even though there was practically nil competition from new releases, Tiger 3 dropped further on Friday. This was the case last week as well and since the film is playing on the lower side now with daily collections going below the 5 crores mark, one expected Friday to be stable at least. However, that didn’t quite turn out to be the case.

The film brought in 3.50 crores more and unless there is a big jump that’s shown in the numbers today, chances are very dim now that the 10 crores mark would be hit on Sunday. This was going to be the best bet for the Maneesh Sharma-directed action thriller to get that one last push before Animal arrives on the coming Friday. However, with numbers being low this Friday, the film is now at best, looking at 5-6 crores today and then 7-8 crores tomorrow.

The Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer has now reached 259.83 crores, and while 275 crores should be crossed by the close of the third week, one has to see how much more it will manage to gather post that since the screens and shows will also be reduced drastically due to arrival of not just Animal but also Sam Bahadur which would be seeing a good release as well.

This one is an underperformer at the box office, which, by the way, further goes on to show how big a superstar Salman Khan is that such huge numbers are fetching the film such kind of box office status. Also, it’s amongst the Top-5 grossers so far in 2023, which is a big deal as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

