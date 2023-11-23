Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, enjoyed a good run at the Indian box office but has now slowed down. With each passing day, the film is going down more than expected, and there’s no sign of recovery. Though the milestone of 250 crores has been crossed, it is likely to be the final achievement of the biggie. Keep reading to know more!

Failed to fulfill the expectations

The spy thriller was released on the occasion of Laxmi Pujan. While there’s still a debate on social media about the timing of the release being bad, no one can deny the fact that the content of the film wasn’t up to the mark. In an attempt to make a technically sound and critically acclaimed film, the makers missed out on presenting Salman’s massy and larger-than-life form, the avatar in which the superstar has always received love from the masses.

Tiger 3 drops again!

Coming back to the latest collection update, Tiger 3 has witnessed a regular drop on day 12 when compared to yesterday’s 5.25 crores*. Occupancies have been low throughout the entire day, and even night shows aren’t up to the mark. It’s a big disappointment as the number has fallen below the 5 crore mark.

As per reports flowing in, on the second Thursday, Tiger 3 is heading for a collection of 4-4.70 crores, pushing the total to 254.05-254.75 crores at the Indian box office in 12 days. While it seems a regular drop, the overall collection is on the lower side for such a big film.

300 crore club is out of sight?

The Salman Khan starrer is riding on a huge budget, and it is said to be a costlier affair than Pathaan, which was made at 250 crores. While the number has not been disclosed officially, the industry buzz states that the film’s production cost is 300 crores.

So, with such a huge budget, 300 crores or more was a bare minimum expectation. However, with an ongoing slow pace, it seems that Tiger 3 will miss the entry in the 300 crore club. Let’s hope that a good jump is witnessed during this weekend.

(* means estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Animal Trailer Impact At The Box Office Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor Is Ready For A Bloodshed At Ticket Windows With His Biggest Opener Brahmastra Feeling Threatened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News