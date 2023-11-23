After being in theatres for 11 days, Tiger 3 has now crossed the 250 crores mark. The film was expected to achieve this landmark much earlier, but finally, it has reached here. It’s all about expectations, due to which the progress comes across as relatively slow, though from an absolute number perspective, this is still quite notable since hardly any films have managed to reach this far post-pandemic.

That said, there are daily drops for sure in numbers, which could have been avoided, considering there is no competition around. Yes, it’s on expected lines, but still, considering the fact that this one is a big-budgeted spy universe offering, steady progress towards the 300 Crore Club would have been much better.

In the case of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3, the final tally will eventually go past the 275 crores mark, though the 300 crores mark will be missed.

That’s because, after 6.70 crores that Tiger 3 had collected on Tuesday, the film has now got into the 5 crores zone with 5.25 crores* coming in. One just hopes that the drop today is more controlled so that the stage is set for the third weekend. Currently, the film stands at 250.05 crores* and it will be around 255 crores mark before the third week begins.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

