Thunderbolts* is holding strong at the North American box office despite facing multiple trending movies. It has lost multiple theatres but is still hanging in there, collecting winning numbers. Florence Pugh’s film might not get its due financial earnings, but it has been widely praised by the people. It has collected $175.5 million in the US so far, but the next big milestone seems to be out of reach as of now.

The New Avengers is beating Captain America: The First Avenger in the US, but the official numbers are yet to be updated. However, the MCU movie is closing in on another Marvel movie, Thor, released in 2011 and was the debut MCU movie of Chris Hemsworth. Keep scrolling for more.

Domestic box office collection day 26

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Thunderbolts*, released earlier this month, witnessed a drop of -50.1% from last Tuesday and lost 780 theatres on Friday when Mission: Impossible 8 and Lilo & Stitch were released in the US. In addition, it has been facing competition from the vampire horror thriller Sinners. It collected a decent $1 million on its fourth Tuesday, Discount Day.

The New Avengers has hit the $175.5 million cume at the North American box office. As you read this, it is beating Captain America: The First Avenger’s $176.6 million. It is also close to beating Thor in the US.

The New Avengers Vs Thor

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston‘s Thor collected $181.03 million in its domestic run in 2011. The 2011 Marvel movie collected that sum in 112 days, while Thunderbolts* is expected to beat that this week or during this upcoming weekend. The New Avengers is around $5.5 million away from hitting Thor’s domestic haul.

More about Thunderbolts*

The film revolves around a group of antiheroes who form a team after finding themselves ensnared in a death trap. They must go on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. The New Avengers was released on May 2.

Box Office Summary

4th Weekend Collection – $9.1 million [#4]

Total Domestic Gross – $175.46 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $358.5 million

