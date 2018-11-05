Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office: Aamir Khan VS Shah Rukh Khan VS Salman Khan – Top Openers!

Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office: Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan is releasing this week, and the face-off between the two stars is one of the selling points. It is also the most expensive project of Yash Raj Films, with lots of money spent on VFX. The bumper opening is ensured for this festive release as Superstar Aamir Khan being the force to attract maximum footfalls. Meanwhile, the movie will be eyeing on surpassing actor’s contemporaries, Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan, highest openers.

Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan is unbeatable when it comes to Diwali release. His heist comedy film Happy New Year, which was released way back in 2014, still holds the record of highest opening day collection in Bollywood. Happy New Year opened with a thunderous response at the box office by collecting 44.97 crores (including all versions). Chennai Express remains at the second position in SRK’s highest openers and it was the first Eid release for the star. The movie opened phenomenally and collected 33.10 crores on day one. After Chennai Express, another Rohit Shetty directorial Dilwale holds the spot amongst the highest openers. The multi starrer comedy collected 21.80 crores on opening day despite a clash with Bajirao Mastani.

Salman Khan is the biggest crowd puller of the Bollywood movies. Known for his blockbuster Eid releases, Salman also tried his luck in Diwali with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and reaped bountiful, in fact, the movie is the highest opener for the actor with a whopping collection of 40.35 crores on the first day. Wrestling drama Sultan stands as the second highest opener for the actor with a collection of 36.54 crores on the first day. Ek Tha Tiger collected 33 crores on its opening day and is the third highest opener for Salman Khan.

With reference to above-mentioned movies, it is seen that most of the record-breaking starts for Bollywood movies are witnessed during Diwali festival, which acts a factor favoring Thugs Of Hindostan. Also, the hiked ticket rates and the widest release across the country ensure a record-breaking start for the movie. With so many beneficial factors, the periodic drama has a potential to emerge as the highest opener of the Bollywood.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan is slated to release on 8th November 2018. The movie stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen in lead roles.