Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Advance Occupancy Report: Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s most awaited film of the year, Thugs Of Hindostan is just around the corner and the audiences have no chill. No, we aren’t saying this, but the advance booking count is speaking the truth.

Being a Diwali release, fans are just waiting to witness this epic magnum opus on the big screen. The advance booking for the film flagged off on Saturday and since then it has been doing wonders at the ticket windows.

If reports are to be believed, over 2 lacs tickets are already sold out. The advance booking of TOH is far better than Sanju and Tiger Zinda hai but it is less than SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion. The Aamir Khan starrer has fared extremely well in the single screens but the sell is less in the multiplexes which could affect the nett advance collections of the film. Well, the pre-Diwali booking has always helped several films in the past, best being Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again which had released last year on Diwali. Golmaal Again had competition from Secret Superstar and yet managed to cross 30 crores on its day 1. Same as Thugs Of Hindostan, Golmaal Again too released on the 2nd day of Diwali.

Recently, when we had met Mr. Perfectionist, he revealed that his son Azaad saw the film and he really liked it. He said, “My mother liked it a lot and Azaad has seen the first half of the film till now. Actually, he doesn’t like to watch the action, so he wasn’t ready to come earlier. But then I told him, ‘Please come to watch it and whenever any action scenes will come, I will close your eyes.’ (Smiles). So, during the action scenes, he was sitting next to Kiran (Aamir’s wife), she used to put a duppata on him (smiles).”

He further continued, “He saw only half of the film but he really liked it. He said, ‘papa, why is he called Azaad?’ I said, ‘it’s because of you (laughs).’”