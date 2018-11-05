Namo Namo Song OUT From Kedarnath: A Melodious Dhanteras’ Gift!

On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, the makers of Kedarnath have released their first song from the movie ‘Namo Namo‘.

The song features Sushant Singh Rajput and this journey of a pithoo., and a glimpse of Sara Ali Khan at the end of the song.

It is a devotional Shiva song just as the name says, which shows us all the picturesque locations of Uttrakhand. It is a soulful tribute to Lord Shiva.

The teaser of the film which released recently has been garnering rave reviews from across the quarters.

The teaser introduces Sara Ali Khan who is all set to make her big screen debut with the film. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan get the audience excited with their refreshing and crackling chemistry.

Showcasing the power of love, the duo stands strong as Kedarnath faces the wrath of nature in the form of the floods.

Kedarnath is a potent combination of love and religion, of passion and spirituality.

The mountain tsunami that wrecked the temple town in June of 2013 leaving more than a hundred thousand dead sets the backdrop for this epic love story.

Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan, the film also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor’s Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on 7th December 2018.