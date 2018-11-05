Aamir Khan Talks About Thugs Of Hindostan Ticket Rate Hike: “I Think It Would Be Worth Their Money”

Recently it was revealed that the producers of Thugs of Hindostan, Yash Raj Films, have decided to increase the ticket rates of the much-anticipated film by 10%, thereby resulting in the highest average price per ticket till date. In an interview for film promotions, when Aamir Khan was asked to comment on the decision of the producers to hike the ticket rates, the superstar revealed that as a creative person he would prefer to never increase the ticket rates for his films. However, YRF might have asked the exhibitors to increase the rates owing to the humongous budget of the film.

Commenting about the raise in ticket rates, Aamir said, “This is a tough call to be honest. Thugs Of Hindostan is a very expensive film, so may be that’s the reason. Personally, I am always for having tickets cheaper and cheaper. I believe that we should have more economy theatres. No matter what bracket you belong to, watching films should be affordable. It is my dream that eventually we should have theatres all across which are economy theatres and then you should have middle level and posh theatres also. I hope a day comes when everyone has the opportunity to watch films,” adding further that despite the hike, the audience would get complete value for money.

“I also see the point why Yash Raj Distribution have decided to hike the rates because it is a very expensive film and I don’t think the Indian Audience have ever seen a spectacle like this. I think, the film would be worth their money. It was a very expensive film to make,” concluded Khan.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is slated to release on 8th November 2018. The advance booking of the film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh has opened across the country. Stay tuned for more updates.