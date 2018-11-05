Saare Jahan Se Acha: Is Shah Rukh Khan A Better Option Than Aamir Khan To Play Rakesh Sharma? VOTE NOW!

Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming magnum opus with Amitabh Bachchan, Thugs of Hindostan, which is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali this Thursday. While after long-time rumours of Aamir Khan taking up the Rakesh Sharma biopic were doing the rounds, it was later reported that it will be Shah Rukh Khan who will be seen in the biopic titled Saare Jahan Se Acha (earlier called Salute). But what comes in as another interesting tale is who recommended Shah for the role!

Aamir revealed that he was in talks with Sidharth Roy Kapur for the Rakesh Sharma biopic but due to several reasons, isn’t associated with the project anymore. However, it was him who recommended King Khan for the role. “It is a great script. I loved the script and the story of Mr. Sharma is fascinating. It is true that I called up Shah and said Shah you should hear the script, it is fantastic. It will be the right film for you and should do it if you like it. I am glad he liked the script and he is doing it,” Aamir told IANS.

“I am not a competitive person and I never felt competitive with Salman and Shah Rukh.”

Since Aamir shared a close bond with Shah Rukh, he openly admitted that as an actor and friend he really admires Shah Rukh Khan.

“I see him as a star, I am not a star. He is handsome, charming, well dressed you know I went to his house and he took me to show his wardrobe. I think his wardrobe is as big as my whole house!,” laughed the Dangal star who is gearing up for his Diwali release after 2 years.