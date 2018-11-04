Thugs Of Hindostan First Review Is OUT! It’s From Someone Very Special

Thugs Of Hindostan First Review: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan’s much awaited film of the year, Thugs Of Hindostan is all ready to set the screens on fire this Diwali. As soon it’s trailer got released, fans and audiences couldn’t hold their excitement to watch this flick. Right from the rich visuals, top notch action, Katrina’s sizzling dance to Ajay-Atul’s songs; the film is now making the wait more tougher for the viewers.

Apart from the above mentioned list, the foremost and important thing the fans are waiting for is Aamir and Big B’s presence for the first time in a film together.

Now you guys must wondering, that what is the first review of the film that we are talking about. It’s none other than Aamir’s son Azaad who has watched the film and given out his verdict. Today, we met Mr. Perfectionist where we came to know that his son has already watched the film. On being asked about his son and mother’s reaction to his looks and trailer of TOH, Aamir said that they both liked it a lot. He said, “My mother liked it a lot and Azaad has seen the first half of the film till now. Actually he doesn’t likes to watch action, so he wasn’t ready to come earlier. But then I told him, ‘Please come to watch it and whenever any action scenes will come, I will close your eyes.’ (Smiles). So, during the action scenes, he was sitting next to Kiran (Aamir’s wife), she used to put a duppata on him (smiles).”

He further continued, “He saw only half of the film but he really liked it. He said, ‘papa, why is he called Azaad?’ I said, ‘it’s because of you (laughs).’”

Ask him if Azaad has seen any of his films and what does he likes to watch more, Aamir said, “He likes to watch animated films on TV. He is too small yet to watch my films. Thugs Of Hindostan is my first film that Azaad has ever watched.”

One of the journalists also asked Aamir if his son is now aware who his father is, he said that Azaad has started understanding it. “Now he has started knowing who his father is. Earlier, he used to be very confused. Whenever we used to go out, people used to be coming on the windows and he used to feel, ‘what is happening? Who all are these people?’ Then he realised slowly and asked me, ‘why these people are coming to you?’ I said, ‘Because they see my films, they like my work, they are friends of mine’. So I made him understand and now he knows it,” concluded the Ghajini actor.