Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office: Aamir Khan VS Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor – The Diwali Battle!

Diwali shares a timeless bond with Bollywood, or one can say Diwali is simultaneous to big ticket releases in Bollywood. Over the years, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has dominated this festive season single handedly. Right from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) to Happy New Year (2014), the actor has enjoyed a glorious run and hold over the festival. With Aamir Khan – Amitabh Bachchan starrer magnum opus Thugs Of Hindostan which is geared up for the festive release, lets recall the box office performances of the last three Diwali releases.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

Salman Khan who is known for delivering blockbuster movies on Eid, tried his luck on the auspicious occasion on Diwali. Due to pre-release buzz and being family entertainer, Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo recorded earth shattering opening with a collection of 40.35 crore. Despite receiving mixed reviews, it successfully attracted family audience to the theatres. The one factor that helped the movie to sustain was the collaboration of director Sooraj Barjatya & Salman Khan, almost after one and a half decade. The movie was a hit at box office and made a lifetime collection of 207.45 crore in India.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil & Shivaay (2016)

Superstar Ranbir Kapoor bounced back in the game after delivering series of duds, with a musical romantic Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Thanks to its chartbuster music and a sizzling chemistry of co-stars, Ranbir & Anushka, the film emerged as a successful affair with a lifetime collection of 112.50 crore, after making decent collection of 13.30 crore on opening day. The collection of the Ranbir starrer did affect due to the clash with Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay. Shivaay did grab the eyeballs due to its intriguing trailer but turned out to be low performer when compared to the Karan Johar directorial. Shivaay collected 10.24 crore on opening day and made a lifetime collection of 100.35 crore. Due to its high budget, Ajay Devgn’s action drama turned out as an average at box office.

Golmaal Again & Secret Superstar (2017)

The name of Rohit shetty is more than enough, when it comes to attracting footfalls in theatres. Shetty and his team carried forward the successful streak of Golmaal franchise on Diwali. Backed by huge hype and presence of loved characters, Golmaal Again started its journey on a bang by collecting 30.14 crore on opening day. Riding high on amazing word-of-mouth, the comic caper went on to collect 205.72 crore at box office, thus exceeding all the expectations. On the other hand, the Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar, which released one day earlier than Golmaal Again, recorded a decent opening of 4.80 crore. Secret Superstar was mainly made for catering class audience and collected 62 crore in its lifetime run and emerged as a box office hit.

Now, coming back to this year’s Diwali release, Thugs of Hindostan, the excitement is at its peak as audience will witness a face-off between two legends, Amitabh Bachchan & Aamir Khan, for the first time. Earlier the movie was slated for 7th November release i.e on Laxmi pujan, but considering the history of low footfalls of family audience in evening and night shows due to festive rituals, the makers shifted its release date to 8th November. This move further adds to the expected record start of the movie on the first day. Being one of the most awaited movies, it is also set for a widest release in the history of Bollywood. The visually spectacular saga is expected of a record breaking journey, right from the day one and setting new milestones at box office.

Thugs Of Hindostan, which is slated for a grand release on 8th November 2018, is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh & Lloyd Owen in key roles.