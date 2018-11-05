Thugs Of Hindostan: Will Aamir Khan Be Able To Inaugurate The 400 Crore Club This Diwali?

Thugs Of Hindostan is releasing this Thursday and there is an impeccable buzz around it. The reason of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan uniting for the first time is more than enough to raise the excitement. Aamir is the first entrant to the 100 crore, 200 crore and 300 crore clubs and it’s now the turn of the 400 crore club.

Thugs Of Hindostan is, without a doubt, biggest Bollywood release of 2018 and it’ll get the maximum chunk of screens throughout the country. The cherry on the cake is that it’s releasing on the 2nd day of Diwali which is a super-bonus for the film. 1st day of Diwali is always considered as a slow day to open for the movies because it’s a day people have other priorities than watching movies.

2nd day of the Diwali will prove a blockbuster opening for the film and a bare minimum of 50 crores+ opening day has been predicted by the trade pundits. It’s also been said, the movie can surprise and touch the 55 crore mark on its 1st day. After the holiday period, it’s the content of the film that will do the talking.

Last year’s Diwali releases, Golmaal Again & Secret Superstar did the business around 270 crores combined at the box office. Golmaal Again surprised everyone and opened to a 30 crores+ day 1. Golmaal Again was also the 2nd day of Diwali release and hence it took the box office by storm despite competition from Secret Superstar.

Aamir Khan has inaugurated the 100 crore club with Ghajini, 200 crore club with 3 Idiots and 300 crore club with PK. Will Thugs Of Hindostan be the first one to enter the 400 crore club? Vote your choice and share your thoughts in the comments below.