Thug Life arrived in theatres worldwide on June 5, 2025. The expectations were huge but the negative reviews spoiled the party. Kamal Haasan starrer has failed to clock double-digit score after day 1 at the Indian box office. The extended first weekend has concluded on an underwhleming note. Scroll below for day 4 early trends!
Thug Life Box Office Day 4 Early Estimates
In the first three days, Mani Ratnam‘s directorial could only recover 15% of its total budget of 200 crores. It should have ideally crossed the 100 crore club, given the massive pre-release hype it enjoyed. The reality is far off, as it is yet to even clock half-century.
As per the early trends, Thug Life earned 6-7 crores on day 4. This includes earnings from Tamil, Telugu as well as the Hindi belt. The mixed word-of-mouth has badly impacted the film, which has suffered another 10-22% dip on Sunday. The extended opening weekend will now conclude around 36.40-37.40 crore net.
Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown of Thug Life below:
- Day 1 – 15.50 crores
- Day 2 – 7.15 crores
- Day 3 – 7.75 crores
- Day 4 – 6-7 crores (estimates)
Total – 36.40-37.40 crores
Thug Life enters top 5 opening weekends of 2025 in Kollywood
Kamal Haasan starrer badly tanked at the box office after its opening day. Despite that, it has managed to surpass Tourist Family, Maaman and other Tamil films to score the 4th highest opening weekend of 2025.
Check out the top 5 opening weekends of 2025 in Kollywood here:
- Good Bad Ugly: 83.66 crores
- Vidaamuyarchi: 60.28 crores
- Retro: 39.41 crores
- Thug Life: 36.40-37.40 crores (estimates)
- Dragon: 25.23 crores
Thug Life Box Office Summary
- Budget: 200 crores
- India net collection: 36.40-37.40 crores
- Budget Recovery: 18%
