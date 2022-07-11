Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Taika Waititi’s directorial starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale in the lead opened to a massive box office collection on Thursday. The film collected 18.60 crores on Day 1.

Marvel film went on to become the 5th biggest Hollywood opener in India following the day 1 collection was reported. Fans around the world were eagerly waiting for Thor 4 to release in theatres and the fan’s excitement is quite evident from the box numbers.

However, Thor: Love And Thunder box office collection on Friday saw a dip by a couple of crores more than expected. The superhero film earned 12 crores* on day 2 due to film’s mixed reviews. Nevertheless, the film continues to rake in double-digit numbers even during the weekend.

Chris Hemsworth starrer’s Saturday collection was being to being around the same levels as Thursday. With 18.40 crores coming in on Sunday, Marvel film did well all over again and crossed the half-century mark. The film’s total collection stood at 64.80 crores*.

Now as per the latest trade estimates coming in, Thor: Love And Thunder is likely to earn Rs 6.50-8.50 crores* on Day. As expected the film’s Monday collection did see a drop, however, the overall haul would still be very good for it to enter the 100 Crore Club. The film’s reception once again proves that Marvel film continues to sail smoothly despite average feedback from the audience. It is all because of the loyal fan following that the studio built over the years.

It goes on to say that the Taika Waititi directorial is likely to surpass the lifetime number of last success Jurassic World: Dominion [70 crores] by a considerable number.

