After collecting further on the third weekend, JugJugg Jeeyo has come quite close to the 80 crores mark. On Sunday, the film grew further to bring in 2.25 crores* more. As a result, the total of the film now stands at 78.68 and today, the film will surpass the 80 crores mark. In fact in the process of reaching till this far, Varun has managed another personal record for himself as JugJugg Jeeyo has now crossed Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya [78 crores] and will cross Sui Dhaaga – Made In India lifetime [79.10 crores] today.

Varun Dhawan has quite a few films in this late 70s and early 80s range and with JugJugg Jeeyo managing numbers even during the unpredictable post-pandemic times, he can be happy that the film has moved up his personal chart at least. The next target for him is lifetime score of Kalank [81 crores] and that too should be crossed by tomorrow.

As for specifically the film then well, it’s practically the only Bollywood release to have reached this far after the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the seven weeks gone by, Bollywood has been reeling with none of the new releases doing well and the Raj Mehta directed film has at least managed to cover good distance, and would continue to do so for next couple of weeks as well until Shamshera arrives.

