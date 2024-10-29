It is the season for small-budget movies—Terrifier 3, Smile 2, It Ends With Us, and The Substance. They all have overperformed at the box office. Demi Moore’s satirical body horror film still held its ground at the US box office even on its sixth weekend. Scroll below for the latest box office update.

It is Mubi’s biggest box office success to date. The reported budget of the movie is $17.5 million. It enjoyed the perks of positive word-of-mouth, and the publicity by the lead stars Demi and Margaret Qualley heavily marketed the film. From The Graham Norton Show to Drew Barrymore’s talk show, Moore was all over promoting the film, and it paid off.

While there are so many big films playing in the theatres, The Substance still manages to collect winning numbers even more than Joker 2 to keep its collections running. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, the movie lost 124 theatres and is now playing in 424 theatres in the US. It still managed to gross $622K on its 6th weekend, whereas Joker: Folie a Deux collected an estimated $600K only. It has been in the theatres longer than Joker 2.

Mubi’s R-rated film has reached for a $14.5 million cume in the United States. The Substance has also hooked the audience with its performance across the overseas markets. It has collected $24.04 million internationally so far. Adding the domestic and overseas cume, the film has grossed $38.59 million worldwide and still counting.

The Substance, starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, was released in the US on September 20. The movie follows a fading celebrity (Demi Moore) who uses a black market drug that creates a much younger version of herself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

