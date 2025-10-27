Throughout his career, Dwayne Johnson has starred in several blockbuster hits, including the Jumanji films, the Fast & Furious franchise, San Andreas, and Rampage. As an actor, his latest release, The Smashing Machine, marks a different kind of milestone, one that could prove to be a turning point for the former WWE champion-turned-Hollywood superstar. It’s the kind of performance that could potentially earn him an Oscar nomination.

But when it comes to the box office, things tell a different story. With a current worldwide total of around $19.7 million, The Smashing Machine has struggled to make an impact on the box office front. This brings us to the big question: Despite its modest earnings, is The Smashing Machine Dwayne Johnson’s lowest-grossing theatrical release to date? Let’s find out.

Dwayne Johnson’s Lowest-Grossing Theatrical Release

Among his films released in theaters, the one that comparatively earned the least isn’t The Smashing Machine. In fact, his lowest-grossing film to date is the 2006 dark comedy thriller, Southland Tales. Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office.

The Smashing Machine vs. Southland Tales – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here is how the two films have performed globally:

The Smashing Machine – Box Office Summary

North America: $11.3 million

International: $8.4 million

Worldwide: $19.7 million

In comparison, Southland Tales grossed just $374,743 worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. This means Dwayne Johnson’s latest film has earned approximately $19.3 million more than the 2006 dystopian flick.

The Smashing Machine – Box Office Break-Even Point

Made on an estimated $50 million production budget, according to several media reports, the sports drama needed to earn around $125 million worldwide to break even at the box office (based on the 2.5x multiplier rule). However, with its current global earnings at approximately $19.7 million, the film still falls short by about $105.3 million, making it impossible to achieve the box office break-even mark during its ongoing theatrical run.

What Is The Smashing Machine About?

Directed by Benny Safdie and set in the late 1990s and early 2000s, The Smashing Machine tells the remarkable story of MMA legend Mark Kerr (played by Dwayne Johnson). The film traces his meteoric rise in the brutal world of mixed martial arts and delves into his struggles with fame, addiction, and the emotional turmoil that tested the champion’s strength even beyond the ring.

The Smashing Machine – Official Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

