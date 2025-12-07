The Raja Saab has begun its advance booking for premiere shows in North America. Prabhas starrer has begun its box office journey on a spectacular note in the US. But will Maruthi’s directorial beat Salaar and achieve its first target in the next three days? Scroll below for a detailed report!

The Raja Saab US Premiere Pre-Sales

According to Venky Box Office, The Raja Saab has made pre-sales worth $70K for the premiere shows in the USA. Considering the demand in advance booking, there has been a further increase in show count. From 620 shows, the screenings have expanded to 715 shows across 229 locations.

The overall advance booking for the premieres in North America has surged to $71.5K. There’s still 33 days until the big day. The promotional materials are yet to be rolled out. Prabhas has a massive pull in the overseas market. One can only imagine the massive jump if the trailer receives a good response!

The Raja Saab vs Salaar

Prabhas’ upcoming romantic horror-comedy has achieved its first milestone by becoming the first-ever Indian film to hit 50K in premiere pre-sales 35 days ahead of its big release in North America. It is now heading towards its second target, which is to surpass the advance booking sales of Salaar.

30 days before the premiere shows in the US, Salaar had registered an advance booking collection of $153K. This means The Raja Saab has only 3 days left and must showcase a jump of 181% to beat the 2023 action thriller. The clock is ticking and only time will tell if Maruthi‘s directorial can achieve the target. Fingers crossed!

More about The Raja Saab

Prabhas starrer is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti holidays. It also features Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in pivotal roles. The romantic horror comedy is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.

