Christopher Nolan’s latest directorial effort, The Odyssey, is set to hit theaters on July 17, 2026. It will arrive two weeks before Tom Holland’s superhero movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. With just a few weeks left for its theatrical release, fans and industry analysts will be eager to see whether the fantasy action film can outgross the filmmaker’s previous movie, Oppenheimer, which grossed $975.8 million worldwide.

As many of you may already know, The Odyssey is a big-screen adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic of the same name. Before this, there have been several other films that were based on Greek mythology. Let’s take a look at what The Odyssey would need to earn worldwide to become the highest-grossing Greek mythology movie of all time at the global box office.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Greek Mythology Movies – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Here is a list of the top five highest-grossing movies based on Greek mythology, mythological characters, and related tales, along with their worldwide earnings, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Troy (2004): $497.4 million Clash of the Titans (2010): $493.2 million Wrath of the Titans (2012): $302 million Hercules (2014): $244.8 million Immortals (2011): $226.9 million

What The Above Numbers Mean For The Odyssey

The above figures suggest that for The Odyssey to become the highest-grossing Greek mythology movie of all time at the worldwide box office, it would need to surpass Troy’s $497.4 million global haul.

With Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan has already demonstrated that he can deliver a massive hit without the backing of a franchise. Moreover, The Odyssey should benefit from expected IMAX revenues and the collective box-office pull of a star-studded cast that includes Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Tom Holland. These factors should put it in a strong position, helping it surpass the $497.4 million benchmark and become the top-grossing Greek mythology film. That said, the film’s final box office outcome can only be clear after its theatrical release on July 17.

What Is The Odyssey All About?

The epic fantasy action film features Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, who wants to return home after the Trojan War. During his long and arduous journey, he comes across dangerous obstacles and mythical creatures. Meanwhile, his family has been waiting for his return for many years and is not even sure whether he is alive or not.

The Odyssey Trailer

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