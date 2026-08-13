The Odyssey India Box Office Day 27 Collection! ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron’s The Odyssey is close to completing four weeks in theatres. Christopher Nolan’s epic action fantasy drama has achieved another big milestone, touching the 200 crore gross mark in India. Scroll below for the day 27 update!

The Odyssey India Box Office Day 27

Christopher Nolan enjoys a huge fan base in India. But his latest directorial has surpassed all his previous successes. Even in its fourth week, the momentum is rock steady. According to estimates, The Odyssey collected 1.52 crore net across all versions. It saw only a 5% drop in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative total in India reaches 169.65 crore net. With no signs of slowing down, The Odyssey might swiftly cross the 175 crore milestone in its lifetime. All eyes are now on the pace after the arrival of two major local releases – Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 tomorrow.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net collection):

Week 1 – 85.65 crore

Week 2 – 45.67 crore

Week 3 – 23.69 crore

Day 22 – 2.29 crore

Day 23 – 4.05 crore

Day 24 – 3.93 crore

Day 25 – 1.25 crore

Day 26 – 1.60 crore

Day 27 – 1.52 crore

Total – 169.65 crore

The 200 crore gross milestone!

Including GST, the gross total of The Odyssey has reached 200.2 crore gross. With that, it has become the 8th Hollywood film ever to touch the 200 crore gross milestone. Previously, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Avatar: The Way Of Water, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and The Jungle Book have crossed the feat!

The Odyssey India Box Office Day 27 Summary

Net collection: 169.65 crore

Gross collection: 200.2 crore

Here’s the detailed The Odyssey day-wise collection breakdown in India.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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