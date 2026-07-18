The Odyssey India Box Office Collection Day 1( Photo Credit – YouTube )

The Odyssey had an impressive opening day at the Indian box office. Backed by good pre-release buzz and strong advance booking numbers, the film had a gala time on Friday (July 17). As expected, occupancies were high in IMAX and other premium formats across India. Also, due to much higher ticket rates, the magnum opus could comfortably outpace Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in the opening day collection. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

How much did The Odyssey earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

The epic fantasy action film opened to rocking occupancy in IMAX, 4DX, and other premium formats. This resulted in 15.94 crore net coming in at the Indian box office on day 1. It equals 18.8 crore gross. With such a start, the stage is set, and with highly positive reactions among moviegoers, expect a blast over the weekend. Over the lifetime run, crossing the 100 crore net mark seems easy, and the distance post-100 crore net will be decided by the hold on weekdays.

Registers the 10th biggest Hollywood opening post-COVID in India

With 15.94 crore, The Odyssey has registered the 10th biggest opening for a Hollywood film at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. It stayed below Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (16.5 crore). Compared to Christopher Nolan’s previous film, Oppenheimer (14.58 crore), it is ahead by a decent margin.

Among non-franchise/universe films, The Odyssey has registered the biggest-ever start in the post-COVID era, a huge achievement.

Take a look at Hollywood’s top 10 openers at the Indian box office post-COVID (net):

Avatar: The Way Of Water – 41 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home – 32.67 crore Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – 27.5 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash – 20.05 crore Deadpool & Wolverine – 20 crore Thor: Love And Thunder – 18.2 crore The Conjuring: Last Rites – 17.33 crore Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – 16.5 crore The Odyssey – 15.94 crore Oppenheimer – 14.58 crore

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Must Read: The Odyssey North America Box Office: Registers 2026’s Biggest Previews, Outpaces Oppenheimer By A Huge Margin

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