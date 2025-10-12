With a worldwide tally of $48.6 million, Francis Lawrence’s latest directorial venture, The Long Walk, has already surpassed Stanley Kubrick’s iconic psychological horror, The Shining, and is closing in on Kathryn Bigelow’s war drama, The Hurt Locker. However, with stiff competition from the latest theatrical releases, the momentum of this critically acclaimed dystopian horror has now slowed down.

The Long Walk is still about $1.4 million short of reaching the $50 million milestone at the global box office, and it remains to be seen whether it can cross that mark in the coming days. As of now, the film is also nearing the worldwide total of the 91%-rated crime thriller starring Adam Sandler — the 2019 Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems, co-directed by Josh and Benny Safdie. The latter also directed Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine. Let’s take a look at how much The Long Walk needs to earn to outgross this critically acclaimed film.

The Long Walk vs. Uncut Gems – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Long Walk – Box Office Summary

North America: $32.9 million

International: $15.7 million

Worldwide: $48.6 million

In comparison, Uncut Gems grossed approximately $50 million worldwide. That means the dystopian thriller still needs about $1.4 million more to surpass it in global earnings. With the right momentum and a final box office push, The Long Walk could surpass this target before wrapping up its theatrical run.

The Long Walk Break-Even Point

The film was produced on an estimated budget of $20 million. Based on the standard 2.5x multiplier rule, it needs to earn around $50 million globally to break even at the box office. As mentioned earlier, with the right momentum and continued audience support, the film still has a chance to reach this milestone.

More About The Long Walk

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film follows a group of young boys participating in an annual walking contest, where anyone who falls below a speed of 3 miles per hour is executed. The last boy remaining on his feet is declared the winner. It features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill, among others.

The Long Walk – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites Worldwide Box Office: Horror Hit Nears Bradley Cooper’s Comedy Blockbuster

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News