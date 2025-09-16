Stephen King’s The Long Walk has entered theaters, continuing a familiar pattern for recent adaptations of his work. The film, which was released on September 12 and directed by Francis Lawrence, brought in $4.7 million on its opening day, which included $1.3 million from Thursday previews and by September 14, it had reached a total of $11.5 million domestically over its opening weekend, per Box Office Mojo.

Stephen King Adaptations’ Opening Weekend Box Office Performance

The Long Walk’s number is modest compared to the massive openings of King’s past hits like It, which made $123.1 million, and It: Chapter 2, which earned $91 million. The Long Walk marks the third King adaptation this year, following a similar trend. February saw The Monkey open at $14 million, and The Life of Chuck managed only $224,000 in June. The Monkey finished its theatrical run with $68.8 million worldwide, a solid return on its $10 million budget, while The Life of Chuck made around $15 million globally despite limited release. Both films were critically well-received, much like The Long Walk.

Stephen King’s Lesser-Known Works Inspire New Adaptations

The directors seem to be turning toward King’s less mainstream works now, perhaps because most of his major titles have already been adapted. Audiences are already anticipating Edgar Wright’s The Running Man starring Glen Powell, but The Long Walk is currently one of the most praised King adaptations.

What is The Long Walk About?

Lawrence, known for directing four Hunger Games films and currently working on a prequel about Haymitch Abernathy, brings experience to the dystopian tale.

friendship, hardship, and the cost of living, ‘The Long Walk’ is an engrossing adaptation of one of Stephen King’s first novels, complete with the promise of an agonizing journey to the end. (4/4) pic.twitter.com/sdDkrD7UMX — 𝑲𝑬𝑳𝒁 🎴 (@KelzActually) September 14, 2025

The Long Walk may have inspired both The Hunger Games and Netflix’s Squid Game, as well as the cult classic Battle Royale. Set in a totalitarian society, the story follows an annual competition where participants must keep moving at a set pace or face execution. King has said he wrote it in 1967 without thinking of its future cultural relevance, focusing instead on the horror of a contest where losers die.

The Long Walk: Budget, Cast, and Critical Reception

The movie, produced on a $20 million budget, has received excellent reviews. Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson lead the cast, delivering performances that critics say give the story its emotional depth. Lionsgate, the studio behind the film, is looking at it as a major opportunity after the underperformance of From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, and before Lawrence’s next Hunger Games prequel in 2026.

