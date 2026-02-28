After a quiet start due to the controversial stay and release of the film arriving in the theaters, The Kerala Story 2 has maximized its potential at the box office on the second day. Helmed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the social drama witnessed a huge jump on its second day, Saturday, proving that word-of-mouth is still the undisputed king of the ticket windows.

Ulka Gupta and the team have managed to pull off a 180-degree flip. If Day 1 was a whisper at the box office, the second day’s earnings are screaming victory for the upcoming days for the film!

The Kerala Story Day Box Office Day 2 Estimates

As per the early trends, on the second day, Saturday, February 28, The Kerala Story 2 managed to earn in the range of 4.7 – 5 crore at the box office. When you compare this to the opening day figures, this assures a brilliant 520% jump!

The overall occupancy for the second day stood at 12.2%, which started on a low note in the morning shows, but gradually shifted by night! Mumbai took the charge with an occupancy of 14.75% across 770 shows. Meanwhile, Delhi followed with 10.25% occupancy, backed by a massive 806 shows.

Produced on a controlled budget of 30 crore, the film has already recovered 18% of its costs within just 48 hours of its release. For a film that started on such a low note, hitting the 5.4 crore mark in two days is a sigh of relief.

If the Sunday numbers manage to cross the 6-crore mark, The Kerala Story 2 will be looking at a very healthy trend heading as it enters the week, appearing for the Monday Test, which might be a formality!

