The Kashmir Files had a stable Tuesday as 2.75 crores came in. On Monday, the collections were 3.10 crores so the hold has been decent. Of course, the collections aren’t as huge as was the case till about a week back. However, compare this with the fact the the first day was 3.55 crores (and that was good too) and it brings into perspective the kind of score which is being enjoyed today.

Advertisement

That said, while the dream of an entry into the 300 Crore Club was quashed a little while back, now even 275 crores is out of question. Obviously, the surge in the initial days led to quite a few expectations around the film paring greatest heights, but then RRR (Hindi) arrived and that has broken the momentum. If not for that, 275 crores would have been a breeze.

Advertisement

As for The Kashmir Files, the film has collected 234.03 crores and the final collections in the whereabouts of 260 crores is what seems like a possibility. That doesn’t change the overall outcome for the film since it still is an all time blockbuster and now one looks forward to Vivek Agnihotri’s next The Delhi Files.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Will Smith Called ‘Bigda Hua Sanghi’ By Kangana Ranaut As She Compares Herself With Him Sharing A Meme

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube