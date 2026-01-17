The Housemaid North America Box Office Day 28 Update
Sydney Sweeney starrer The Housemaid has been entertaining the audience with its gripping tale. It is less than $3 million away from crossing a major milestone, a career first for Sweeney in a leading ensemble film. It has collected a strong number in its fourth week, refusing to leave the #2 spot in the domestic box office rankings.

The Housemaid’s box office collection on day 28 in North America

The R-rated thriller is having one of the best holds at the domestic box office. It has consistently ranked #2, outpacing Timothee Chalamet‘s Marty Supreme. It collected $1.1 million on its 4th Thursday at the domestic box office, down 29.8% from last Thursday. It is inches away from crossing the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office. The film’s domestic total currently stands at $98.6 million.

Set to become her 1st major domestic milestone as a female lead

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, with The Housemaid crossing the $100 million milestone, it will become Sydney Sweeney’s first film in a leading ensemble. It is also the highest-grossing film in Sydney’s career in a leading film ensemble. Overall, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is the highest-grossing film at the domestic box office in her career.

Check out Sydney Sweeney’s top 5 highest-grossing films as a leading star

  1. The Housemaid – $98.6 million
  2. Anyone But You – $88.3 million
  3. Madame Web$43.8 million
  4. Immaculate – $5.3 million
  5. Christy – $1.9 million

More about the film

As per the box office database, Sydney Sweeney starrer is holding firm at the overseas box office as well. The film has collected over $100 million internationally, and with that, its worldwide total has crossed the $200 million milestone. Directed by Paul Feig, the film follows a young woman with a troubled past who becomes the live-in housekeeper for a wealthy couple whose household hides dark secrets. The Housemaid was released on December 19.

